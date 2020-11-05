Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center to host Virtual Veterans Day Parade

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center’s annual Veteran’s Day Parade will look a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic – it’s going virtual.

Organizers say because of COVID-19 restrictions, the medical center cannot host their traditional parade, which marches down Easy Bay Street and Broad Street in downtown Charleston.

Instead, and the ensure veterans here in the Lowcountry are honored on November 11th, the medical center will host a virtual event featuring a compilation of videos submitted from community leaders and members that all show gratitude for those who served in our Nation.

“While I’m disappointed that we’re not able to host our traditional parade, I’m grateful we have the technology to bring messages from our community to our Veterans,” said Charleston VAMC Director Scott Isaacks. “Veterans Day is a special day for us at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center; we serve more than 80,000 Veterans at our VA, and I truly hope each of them enjoys a special Veterans Day.”

Organizers say they solicited for video entries throughout the month of October, inviting anyone in the community to submit their short video clip for inclusion in the virtual parade.

More than 55 videos were submitted.

You can watch the parade on Facebook Live by following this link: https://www.facebook.com/VAMCCharleston