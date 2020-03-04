Way Back Wednesday: A look at One Broad Street

Downtown Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s Wednesday and that means it is time to explore the history that surrounds the Lowcountry. This week, we take a look at a building said to be “one of America’s finest crafted Italianate structures” — One Broad Street!

Located on the corner of Broad Street and East Bay, One Broad Street has stood the test of time. First opened in 1853 as State Bank of South Carolina, the Historical Marker Database explains, “…it has survived Bombardment, Hurricanes and a Major Earthquake, and twice been restored along its original plans – First in an extensive rebuilding after Civil War damage and second in a 1978-80 restoration.”



State Bank of South Carolina, 1 Broad Street, Charleston, Charleston County, S.C.

The historic building has seen a lot of foot traffic since opening in the 19th century. The threshold has greeted a watchmaker, grocer, druggist, bookbinder and stationer before becoming a bank and serving as the Main Charleston Office of Bankers Trust in 1969.

Fast-forward to 2020, the building was remodeled a third time and now serves as a popular restaurant offering a unique take on breakfast, lunch, and dinner.