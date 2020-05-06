Way Back Wednesday: Biggin Church

Berkeley County, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s Wednesday and that means it’s time to explore the history that surrounds the Lowcountry. This week we take a trip to Berkeley County to learn about Biggin Church!

Erected in 1712 as a parish church of St. John’s Berkeley, Biggin Church was built near Biggin Swamp in Moncks Corner. The parish itself was formed through the Church Act of 1706, which divided the colony into ten parishes. St. John’s Berkeley stretched throughout Berkeley and Orangeburg counties.

According to the Historical Marker Database, Biggin Church burned down twice in the 18th century and a third time in the 19th century:

Burned by a forest fire in 1775.

Burned by the British Army in 1781.

Burned by a forest fire in 1886.

“During the American Revolution, ammunitions were stored in the church by British troops who, upon leaving, set the church on fire. The church was burned several other times throughout its use, the last time in the late 1800s when it was not subsequently rebuilt.”

The South Carolina Encyclopedia explains that when the parish system was abolished in 1865, St. John’s Berkeley Parish then became part of Berkeley County. The remains of the church are located off Highway 402 in Moncks Corner.