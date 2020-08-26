Way Back Wednesday: College Park Stadium, former home of the ‘Charleston Rainbows’

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s Wednesday and that means it is time to explore the history that surrounds the Lowcountry. This week, we head downtown to take you out to the (old) ball game!

Located on the corner of Rutledge Avenue and Grove Street, what appears to be a desolate baseball stadium was once home to crowds of 4,000 fans celebrating America’s favorite pastime.





The College Park Stadium opened its doors in 1940 and is said to have seen greats like Shoeless Joe Jackson, while minor league teams battled back and forth, bat for bat.

The “Charleston Rainbows”, a class A farm club in the South Atlantic League, used the stadium from 1985 to 1993. The franchise changed its name to the “Charleston RiverDogs” 9 years later and in 1997, Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park replaced College Park Stadium.

Today, College Park is used by the Citadel baseball team as a practice field.