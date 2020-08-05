Way Back Wednesday: James Simons Montessori School

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s Wednesday and that means it is time to explore the history that surrounds the Lowcountry. This week, we take a trip downtown to visit James Simons Montessori School!

Named after a prominent South Carolina attorney, legislator, and militia general of Charleston, James Simons was the fifth public school in the city.





James Simons made history in the 20th century as the first school in Charleston to desegregate. A historical marker on grounds explains that through efforts backed by the NAACP, eleven black students made history and began attending the school in 1963.

The school is standing strong to this day; its mission statement reads: