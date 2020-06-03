Way Back Wednesday: Mount Pleasant Academy

Mount Pleasant, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s Wednesday and that means it is time to explore the history that surrounds the Lowcountry. This week, we take a look at Mount Pleasant Academy.

In an effort to help educate the children of Christ Church Parish, the South Carolina General Assembly incorporated Mount Pleasant Academy in 1809. The Historical Marker Database explains that while a school house was built in the early 1800’s, the exact location is unknown.





By 1860, the Academy is said to have offered “foreign languages and the classics” and was located at 140 Hibben Street. In 1908, the academy was built at the corner of Pitt and Venning Streets.

“In 1938, a modern two-story public school building was constructed on Boundary Street and Hwy. 40 (now Simmons and Coleman). The old academy building on Pitt Street later became the first Moultrie High School.” The Historical Marker Database

Today, Mount Pleasant Academy is a National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence. It’s location on Center Street was completed in the 1960s.

According to the their mission statement, the Academy’s goal is to assist each student to excel academically, to act responsibly, and to expand talents and social skills by providing diverse learning experiences in a nurturing environment.