Way Back Wednesday: The Iconic Coburg Cow

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s Wednesday and that means it is time to explore the history that surrounds the Lowcountry. This week, we take a trip to West Ashley to visit the Coburg Cow!

Establishing a home on Savannah Highway in 1959, Roberts Sign Company built and installed the current three-dimensional model, topped by a neon logo.

Prior to the upgrade, the “hanging cow” was hung and outlined in blinking neon sometime in the 1920’s. It was replaced by a two-dimensional sign in the early 1950’s.

According to Reuters, starting in the 1960s, a tradition of “riding the cow” began among high school students and cadets at The Citadel.

“The fiberglass animal, known only as “the Coburg Cow,” also has survived vandals, hurricanes and zoning ordinances.”

The local landmark, lovingly referred to as Bessie, often signals when a storm is coming; area residents know when the cow comes down, it’s time to heed evacuation orders.

Despite hurricanes and a few repairs from time to time, The Coburg Cow is holding steady at 61 years old.

In recent months, social media posts have been shared showing Bessie on top the former site of the John C. Calhoun Statue in Marion Square.

…But don’t get your hopes up for the move. The “Coburg Cow Weather Report” Facebook page says Bessie has no intention of MOOOOOOOOving downtown.