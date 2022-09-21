CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On the 33rd anniversary of Hurricane Hugo, we look back to the devastation the Category 4 hurricane caused on our shores.

The storm made landfall on September 21st, 1989, with 140 MPH winds and gusts up to 160 MPH. Throughout the night, the Lowcountry’s Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler stayed on air to inform the people of Charleston what to expect.

After the sun rose, everyone who stayed could see the of destruction the storm left behind. Homes were destroyed, roofs were torn off buildings, and debris littered yards and roadways.

The community came together to rebuild after Hurricane Hugo, the last major hurricane to hit our coast.