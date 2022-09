Fall begins this Thursday and we’re going to have a warm start to the season, forecasting 90’s ..the record high for September 22nd is 96 set in 1990 degrees.

The CPC (Climate Prediction Center) predicts that we are leaning to have temperatures above average for the seasonal outlook, with the CPC leaning towards below average precipitation.

Of course this doesn’t mean that everyday will be in the extremes for the upcoming season, we will have cooler days ahead.