CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A coastal storm system to the west will move through the Charleston area Memorial Day weekend.

Storm Team 2 is calling for cooler temperatures and rain on Saturday as the storm sweeps the coast.

“While it is not a widespread rain event, we can expect showers and gusts of wind Saturday afternoon into the evening,” Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Grace Lowe says.

Lowe says even without rain, we can expect gusts of wind up to 30 to 35 mph. Motorists should use extra caution on bridges.

The National Weather Service is calling for high surf conditions and rip tides along the coast on Saturday into Sunday.

Forecasters say the storm could prompt elevated tides and localized beach erosion.

The frequency of showers and storms will subside Sunday as the storm moves inland and temperatures rise just in time for Monday Memorial Day celebrations.

“I’m confident that we will see sunshine and be back in the 80s by Monday,” Lowe says. “The watches and warnings issued Friday night and Saturday morning will be cleared by Monday.”