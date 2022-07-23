UPDATE: Outages have been resolved in north Mount Pleasant as of 4:40 p.m.

As of 4:45 p.m., Dominion Energy has reported approximately 3,000 customers without power predominantly in the North Charleston area.

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Dominion Energy is monitoring power outages in Mount Pleasant as thunder moves through the area Saturday afternoon.

According to Dominion Energy, nearly 1,000 customers experienced power outages on Saturday afternoon

As of 3:55 p.m. Saturday, Dominion Energy reported 930 of those outages in the Mount Pleasant area.

Outages on Daniel Island were reported at 4 p.m.

Power in northern Mount Pleasant is expected to be restored by 6:30 p.m.