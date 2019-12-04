Drought designations lifted for many S.C. counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Although it may not seem like it, many areas of the state have been experiencing various degrees of droughts over the last few months.

However, recent rainfall has eased drought conditions in 38 South Carolina counties.

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), the Drought Response Committee conferred that “drought conditions have improved statewide.”

Climatologist Hope Mizzell confirmed that although October and November are “climatologically the driest months”, South Carolina received “normal to above normal rainfall totals” in most of the state.

Improved conditions prompted officials to remove the incipient drought designation from the following counties: Anderson, Bamberg, Beaufort, Berkeley, Chesterfield, Colleton, Darlington, Dillon, Dorchester, Florence, Jasper, Marlboro, Oconee, and Pickens.

The following counties have been downgraded from moderate to incipient drought designation: Aiken, Allendale, Barnwell, Calhoun, Chester, Cherokee, Clarendon, Fairfield, Greenville, Greenwood, Hampton, Kershaw, Lancaster, Laurens, Lee, Lexington, Newberry, Orangeburg, Richland, Saluda, Spartanburg, Sumter, Union and York.

Officials hope that the normal to above normal rainfall totals will continue throughout the winter.