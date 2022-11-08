CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Happy Election Day! Lowcountry voters can expect sunny skies with a little bit of breeze as they head out to the polls on Tuesday.

The weather on this Election Day will be on the mild side with sunshine through most of the day and morning temperatures in the 60s climbing to the low to mid-70s by this afternoon. Storm Team 2’s Josh Marthers said we will also feel a little breeze today with wind speeds anywhere from 15-20 mph.

Temperatures tonight across the Lowcountry are expected to be in the high-40s to mid-50s for voters visiting the polls later today.

On Wednesday, we can expect to see more clouds and feel winds starting to pick up ahead of subtropical storm Nicole.