CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The weather on Monday should be close to ideal for trick-or-treating and Halloween festivities with warm temperatures and partly sunny conditions.

Temperatures in the low 60s Monday morning will gradually climb to the milder side as the day continues.

The forecast, according to Storm Team 2’s Josh Marthers, is for light winds and a slim chance of stray rain during the daytime and into evening hours, however, most of the day will be dry when most children and families are either likely to be out trick-or-treating or celebrating the holiday.

The weather will be milder by sunset with temperatures in the low 70s to high 60s.

For the rest of the week, the Lowcountry should feel warmer temperatures into the 80s on Tuesday, clouds rolling through on Wednesday, and plenty of sunshine to finish the work week.