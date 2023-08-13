MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Dangerous, excessive heat conditions are expected this afternoon as Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings have been issued across Southeast South Carolina.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Charleston metro and US 17 corridor due to a dangerous combination of heat and humidity.

A Heat Advisory has been issued by National Weather Service Charleston for inland counties from 11 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Most of Southeast South Carolina is expected to see heat indices, or ‘feels-like temperatures’ exceeding 110.

Credit: National Weather Service Charleston

High temperatures in the mid-90s will combine with very high levels of humidity to produce heat index values of around 115° this afternoon in the Charleston metro and along the US 17 corridor.

Heat index values of around 110° are expected farther inland.

During excessive heat, the National Weather Service advises folks to:

Find air conditioning.

Avoid strenuous activites.

Wear light clothing.

Check on family members and neighbors.

Drink plenty of water.

Watch for heat cramps, exhaustion, stroke.

Never leave pets or people in a car.

“The risk of heat stroke increases dramatically as temperatures approach the 115° mark, particularly for children, seniors, and folks with pre-existing medical conditions'” Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers said.

Hazardous heat conditions are forecasted to continue through the week.