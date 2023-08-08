CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Severe weather swept the East Coast Monday night leaving Charleston in a Storm Team 2 weather alert day on Tuesday.

National Weather Service Charleston is warning of dangerous heat Tuesday afternoon and evening as heat advisories are in place for the southern parts of Georgia and the South Carolina coast.

Peak temperature can be expected at 3:00 p.m., and humidity will prompt heat index, or ‘feels-like’ 105 to 115 degrees this afternoon.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers says people in the Lowcountry will see much less cloud coverage and more sun as we fall into the afternoon.

A cluster of showers and thunderstorms is forecasted to move across Southeast Georgia and into southern South Carolina on Tuesday evening between 5:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

“The highest probability of thunderstorms will be further south,” Mathers said. “Generally think I-26 and south.”