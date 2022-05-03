Evacuation Zones

This week is nationally recognized as hurricane preparedness week. Throughout this week storm team two will be highlighting what you can do to get ready for the 2022 hurricane season. Today we focus on evacuation plans.

Find out if you live in a hurricane evacuation zone. You may also need to leave if you live in a flood prone area or in a mobile home outside a hurricane evacuation zone. Now is the time to begin planning where you would go and how you would get there.

You do not need to travel hundreds of miles. Your destination could be a friend or relative who lives in a well built home outside flood prone areas. Remember, your safest place may be to remain home. Be sure to account for your pets in your plan.

As hurricane season approaches, listen to local officials on questions related to how you may need to adjust any evacuation plans based on the latest health and safety guidelines from the CDC and your local officials.

You can find out if you live in an evacuation zone on https://hurricanestrong.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/4-28-22-Find-Your-Evacuation-Zone-Final.pdf