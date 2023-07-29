MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – We are rounding out July with off and on downpours Saturday due to a low-pressure system.

A low-pressure system had crept up the cost fueling scatter showers, thunderstorms, and gusty wind.

Folly Beach saw wind gusts move at 40 mph early Saturday morning.

“Rain total will continue to increase through the rest of the day,” Storm Team 2’s Grace Lowe said.

The National Weather Service is warning of minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Storms will clear up around 10:00 a.m. Saturday, then strike again between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. and last through the overnight hours.

The Storm Team 2 Viper Radar predicts the low-pressure system will move out of the Charleston-area by 8:00 a.m.

Sunday will be hot across the area. Temperatures will return to the mid-90s by Sunday with heat index, or ‘feels-like’ temperatures in the 110s.