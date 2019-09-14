Lowcountry impacts from Humberto likely limited to rip current/rough surf

5 PM Saturday NHC Update on Humberto

The latest update on Humberto continues to keep the forecast path far offshore of the southeast coast as models come into very good agreement on a sharp eastward turn early next week as the system (likely a hurricane at that point) gets caught in the easterlies and carries it towards Bermuda- which may see hurricane conditions by late next week. Impacts here will be limited to rough seas well off the coast and dangerous rip currents at the beaches Sunday.

Our set up Sunday places us in between high pressure to the north and tropical storm Humberto to the southeast- funneling in moisture that will leave for a few more scattered showers with general unsettled and cloudy weather continuing.