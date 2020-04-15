National Weather Service confirms multiple tornados hit Lowcountry on Monday

CHARLETON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has been out surveying and collecting data on the damage caused by Monday’s severe weather. On Wednesday, they confirmed and provided details on four additional tornadoes that hit the Lowcountry.

An “unusually long track” EF-3 tornado hit Hampton County, with maximum winds speeds estimated to be 165 mph. The path was about 0.75 miles wide and 24.04 miles long, stretching from southwest of Estill to near Colleton County. NWS reports that the most extensive damage was in the areas near Estill and Nixville. At least six homes were completely destroyed and countless others were damaged. Five fatalities are associated with this tornado.

An EF-1 tornado with 90 mph winds hit Southwest Colleton County. The path was 50 yards wide and 1.45 miles long. No structural damage was reported.

In West Walterboro, an EF-1 tornado with 105 mph winds caused extensive tree damage and overturned a tractor trailer on the I-95. The path was 100 yards wide and 3.16 miles long.

Walterboro was hit with another EF-1 tornado, with max winds slightly higher at 110 mph. The path of this tornado was slightly larger at 500 yards wide and 8.1 miles long. The tornado caused extensive tree damage and structural damage throughout the area, including at the Lowcountry Regional Airport. One person was killed and one person was injured after a large tree fell on their home.

In previous days, NWS reported the following tornadoes: