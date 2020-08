Note: the video above was previously recorded.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A tornado warning that was issued Monday afternoon for several Lowcountry counties has been allowed to expire.

The warnings were first issued around 5:05 p.m. and became active for Colleton, Charleston, and Dorchester Counties – later expiring at 6:15 p.m.

News 2 is working to see if a tornado did touch down or if any damage has been reported.

Tornado Warning including Jacksonboro SC until 6:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/IIkeo2djGx — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) August 24, 2020