Hurricane season ends today! Let’s do a recap of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season..

Before the season began NOAA (the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) predicted that it would be an active season with a likely range of 14 to 21 named storms, of which 6 to 10 could become hurricanes, including 3 to 6 major hurricanes. NOAA provided these ranges with a 70% confidence.

Well as of November 25th with hurricane season ending in 5 days there has been a total of 8 hurricanes, 2 of those being major hurricanes, and 14 total storms.

The first storm formed on June 5th, Tropical storm Alex.

We had three separate systems directly affect the Lowcountry… Colin, Ian, and most recently Nicole.

Hurricane Ian first made landfall as a category 4 hurricane in southwestern Florida. And Ian made another landfall as a category one hurricane in Georgetown county around 2pm on September 30th, leaving behind a path of destruction in Florida and the Carolina’s.

Nicole became a historic hurricane due to the fact it was a late formed storm.

Nicole was the 3rd Atlantic named storm to form after Halloween, along with Lisa and Martin The latest that the Lowcountry has ever seen a hurricane was in 1985 with hurricane Kate, the only hurricane on record to make landfall in the continental us after November 4th. It made landfall on November 21st as a category 2 hurricane near Mexico beach, Florida.

With the 2022 hurricane season coming to a close, we can learn from another historical season and prepare for 2023.