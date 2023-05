I had the pleasure of visiting the Charleston Bee Community Gardens and speak with the president, Jim Strohm.

Jim has a passion for bee keeping and I was able to visit a few of the hives located at the bee garden!

Learn why pollination is important in this weeks Science 2 Go!

If you are interested in bee-keeping contact Jim Strohm at jimpam4950@aol.com or visit the Charleston Community Bee Gardens Facebook page!