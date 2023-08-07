MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A cluster of storms is expected to bring wind and thunder to the Lowcountry Monday evening.

National Weather Service Charleston says severe thunderstorms are possible this evening across much of Southeast South Carolina and Southeast Georgia.

Forecasters predict heavy wind damage in inland areas as storms sweep the coast between 6:00 p.m. and midnight tonight. NWS Charleston says wind gusts over 58 mph could damage trees and power lines and result in scattered power outages. Pockets of enhanced wind damage could occur from Allendale to Moncks Corner.

Most western portions of Georgetown County remain under a slight risk for severe weather this afternoon and evening. Georgetown Emergency Management Division warns of damaging winds and frequent lightning.

Storm Team 2’s Meteorologist Josh Marthers says storms could be severe. Count on Storm Team 2 for updates.