Warming shelters to open in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With temperatures set to drop and heavy rain expected Thursday night into Friday, many local organizations are opening their doors to those who need a warm, dry place to stay.

Aldersgate Winter Warming Shelter– 1444 Remount Road, North Charleston

Thursday and Friday

Registration between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. (unless previously arranged)

Closes the next morning at 7:00 a.m.

Services: Hot shower, warm clothes, toiletries, optional devotion

Transportation: Board a Carta bus route 13 and request Aldersgate Winter Warming Shelter

*Pets are not permitted*

Hibben United Methodist Church Hospitality Shelter- 690 Coleman BLVD, Mount Pleasant

Thursday and Friday

Accepting guests between 7:15 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. (unless previously arranged or brought by an official)

All bags are examined- prohibited items will be removed upon entry and returned upon departure

Services: Dinner and breakfast, showers, toiletries, clothes, provided

Transportation: Hibben bus will begin picking up guests downtown at 7:00 p.m. If the bus is full after the first stop, pickups at other locations may be delayed. The bus will make as many trips as necessary to pick up guests. The bus will return guests to their respective stops the next morning.

HHS Bus Pickup Schedule:

6:45 pm Leave Hibben UMC, 690 Coleman Blvd., Mt. Peasant, SC

6:55 pm East Bay Street at Huger Street (across from Taco Boy)

7:05 pm Main Library on Calhoun Street

7:10 pm Marion Square on King Street

7:15 am “Navigation” Center, 529 Meeting Street

7:45 pm Back at Hibben UMC

Goose Creek United Methodist Church- 142 Red Bank Rd, Goose Creek

Friday

Accepting guests between 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

Closes the next morning at 7:00 a.m.

Services: Dinner and breakfast will be served

We will continue to update this list as more shelters open.

