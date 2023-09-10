CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A low-pressure system has stalled across the Lowcountry Sunday bringing rain and waterspouts to the area.

Beachgoers and residents alike spotted fair weather waterspouts along the islands and beaches Sunday morning.

News 2 viewer Kimberly M. Boyer captured this waterspout as she was leaving Folly Beach.

According to Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Grace Lowe, fair weather waterspouts are waterspouts that form along a dark, flat line of cumulus clouds.

Waterspouts are most common in the Lowcountry in the morning and early afternoon hours in the Fall due to warm water temperatures and light winds.

While waterspouts are not inherently dangerous, officials recommend that boaters take caution. The National Weather Service says fair weather waterspouts dissipate rapidly when they make landfall.

Lowe suggests a series of offshore storms and showers prompted the waterspouts Sunday morning.

Forecasters predict temperatures in the high 80s and scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Clearer skies are expected Sunday evening as we prepare for temperatures in the high 80s this week.