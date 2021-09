CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Storm Team 2 declared another Weather Alert Day for Tuesday due to risk of flooding associated with heavy rain and high tide along the coast.

Heavy rain is developing this morning and will be falling in may areas throughout the Lowcountry as we appraoch high tide just before 9:00 a.m.

A flash flood watch has been issued for areas in the Lowcountry until Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. as heavy rainfall is expected throughout the day.