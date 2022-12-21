Winter is here. The official start of the winter season is today and it certainly feels like it outside! Let’s take a look at the upcoming winter season with Climate Prediction Center outlook.

The climate prediction center predicts an above average temperature outlook for us here in the Lowcountry. Average temperatures are highs within the low 60s and lows within the low 40s. It was also predicted below average chances for rainfall. The coldest winter day on record in Charleston is January 21, 1985 where 6 degrees was measured at the airport.

Not sure if we will be that cold this winter, but its always safe to have a winter preparedness plan for you and your family to stay winter weather prepared.