A New Year Means a More Sustainable City Of Charleston

The Holy City… goes green in the new year.

“The City of Charleston is certainly trying to lead by example, we are trying to inspire residents to help be part of the solution because we know we need everyone on board”

Katie McKain, the director of sustainability for the City of Charleston, and says the city has a goal to reduce our emissions by 80 percent by the year 2050. One a big change the city has made, passing an ordinance to ban single-use plastics that are not recyclable or compostable.

Right now, we have been doing a lot of transition programs with businesses and residents to help them facilitate a smooth transition to the new regulations. Which takes effect on Jan 1st, 2020. So, they mirror Mt. Pleasant regulations, also very similar to the town of James Island and the Charleston County unincorporated areas.”

This new ordinance applies to city building schools, businesses, and organizations, everyone will need to be making a change to approved plastics.

To answer questions, the City of Charleston is offering resident workshops.

The city is also looking to transition the cities cars to electric or hybrid cars.

All buildings are being transitioned to become more energy and water efficient- this change is saving the city millions of dollars and they are reinvesting those into sustainable upgrades.

McKain says trees are key in attacking climate change.

“Trees can help both on the mitigations and adaptation sides to climate change. So they’re helping to mitigate because they are capturing carbon and they are also helping to adapt because they are storing so much water right. And they have all kinds of other wonderful benefits.”

If you are looking to get involved Charleston is looking for people to join their Rainproof project, you can so some by simply installing a rain garden or rain barrels. This city is partnering with Clemson extension to track the rain people collect and divert from the central water drainage system. The Old Wyndemere neighborhood has come together to see how an entire community can impact on flooding.

If you are interested in finding out more about what the city of Charleston, tracks the data as the city moves towards its goals or get involved yourself check out all the information on their website. https://www.charleston-sc.gov/

For Storm Team 2, I am meteorologist Arielle Whooley. Count On2