Coastal flooding: the impact of sea-level rise in the Lowcountry

The numbers are there; the amount of coastal flooding is increasing. This is partially because the City of Charleston is sinking.

I sat down with Blair Holloway, a local meteorologist with the National Weather Service. He says that making us more vulnerable, he adds that seas level rise is a factor as well.

“We also know we are dealing with sea-level rise, and the national ocean service has does several really detailed studies not only projecting sea-level rise not only going forward for the next, really through the year 2100 but then also taking that into account to project the number of coastal flood events we could see in a year. Under any real sea level rise scenario, we are just going to see that number increase. “

The City of Charleston is working closely with the National Ocean Service to come up with a range for expected sea-level rise, the most reasonable number seems to be a 2-3-foot increase over the next 50 years.

Melting ice is contributing to sea-level rise, but that is just one part of our problem.

“But also, in the presence of a warming climate, it’s the thermal expansion of the ocean water. essentially that water is taking up more volume than it did before at a cool temperature.”

Holloway says There is no reason to believe that the projections for sea-level rise will decrease.

“Is kind of confirms what we think is happening with sea-level rise, to some degrees. So it just kind of confirms what we think is happening and it’s easy to image going forward, that that number. There is no real reason to think that number is going to go down.”

For Storm Team 2 I’m meteorologist Arielle Whooley