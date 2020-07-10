Comet NEOWISE FAQ and how to see it this weekend

Early-birds rejoice! A comet will continue to streak across the sky through the weekend after bringing a beautiful sight for many across the country the past couple mornings. You have a chance to see it too if the weather cooperates!

What is it?

It’s a visitor from deep space. A chunk of rock, ice, and dust has made its way towards the sun and as a result has started to let off some steam. Literally. Its spewing gas and dust as the sun warms the comet on its closest approach to our star in its orbit.

Why the weird name?

Comet C/2020 or NEOWISE gets its name from the NASA mission that discovered it back at the end of March. The Near Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Explorer, or NEOWISE, scans the night sky to find distant asteroids and comets- paying close attention to ones that may potentially threaten us.

Threaten? Should I be nervous?

Absolutely not! This comet is many millions of miles away from us and is no threat and likely not an omen of things to come. But it is 2020, so what else can go wrong?

When and where should I look?

You’re gonna have to wake up early. It appears the horizon after 4 AM and rises in the north-northeastern sky before it disappears from view after 6 AM as dawn’s light washes it out. A compass might help: it starts at 40 degrees from north, moving to 50 degrees by sunrise. Hopefully the few clouds we’ll see each morning cooperate and it stays clear in the right areas. You’re looking for a dim, unblinking point of light with a fuzzy, dusty trail that extends up and to the left of the dot. You’ll know it when you see it.

Ugh. That’s too early for me.

I don’t blame you! It’s an early start to the day but it is a great sight to see. By later next week (possibly by the end of the weekend) it might be visible in the evening after sunset in the northwestern sky. BUT it will be much dimmer as it moves further away from the sun or may completely break apart by then. In other words: the early bird gets the worm (comet)!

Comet NEOWISE 7/10/2020 4:35 EDT near Falls Lake, NC

Is it like a shooting star?

Shooting stars are a lot more common & are visible for less than a second. Comet sightings are more rare (but not uncommon) and are viewable for days on end. The main reasons for this are the size and trajectory of these objects. Meteorites (shooting stars) are often quite small and burn up as they fall into our atmosphere. The comets we can see are much larger, this one is nearly 3 miles across, with their paths thankfully millions of miles away from Earth.

Be sure to let us know if you see it and send in your pictures to StormTeam2@wcbd.com!

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist David Dickson