End of 2021 Hurricane Season

As we begin December, we have also reached the meteorological end of hurricane season, which was from June 1st through November 30th. The tropics have quieted down a bunch recently, but this year’s hurricane season was, relatively speaking, an intense one. Throughout all of 2021’s season, the entire list of alphabetical names was used, starting early in May with Tropical Storm Ana and ending in November with Tropical Storm Wanda.

The hurricane season had a very active start with four named storms in June: Bill, Claudette, Danny and Elsa; which tied for the most on record. A significant drop in activity came in the beginning of July, which had no named storms.

By the beginning of August, activity was back up with five named storms: Tropical storm Fred which made landfall on Florida’s panhandle; Grace which became the first hurricane of the season and was a category 3 impacting Mexico and the Caribbean; Henri which was a category 1 that weakened to a tropical storm and made landfall in New England; Ida which was the most deadly and impactful storm of the 2021 season and caused $65 billion in damages and 115 deaths; followed by Tropical Storms Kate and Julian.

In September, hurricane season was also very busy, with nine storms that formed. Six of which were tropical storms, and the three that strengthened into hurricanes were Nicholas which made landfall in Texas, Larry which made landfall in Newfoundland Canada, and Sam which never made landfall but was the most powerful hurricane of the season at category four status with 155 mph sustained winds over the north Atlantic.

October saw no new storms. Finally in November, Tropical Storm Wanda formed and eventually dissipated over the Atlantic.

The year 2020 recorded the most named storms in a year with 30. 2005 recorded 28 storms. With 21 named storms this year, we won the bronze medal for third-most storms in one season on record. Although the average intensity of the storms witnessed this year was very similar to normal, our record this year of 21 storms significantly beat the yearly average of 14. This increase in storm frequency is in agreement with the La Nina phase of the El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) current, which is favorable for Atlantic hurricane development because of the weaker upper level winds experienced in the tropics. We can also look to our warming climate as an explanation, because warmer air temperatures and warmer sea surface temperatures allow for storms to strengthen and eventually become hurricanes.