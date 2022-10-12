The temperatures are starting to cool down and the leaves are beginning to change.. this weekend could be a great weekend to travel to other parts of the Carolinas to go leaf peeping! According to our baron fall foliage model leaves are beginning to change here in the Carolinas just in time for peak fall foliage!

If you’re not sure where to start, I asked Asheville meteorologist Evan Fisher the best spots to find the vibrant colors of Fall.

If you’re interested in keeping up with Fall Foliage, visit the link below!