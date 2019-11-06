How Daylight Saving Impacts Weather

Twice a year we change our clocks from Eastern Standard Time to Eastern Daylight Time. This past weekend most of us gained an hour of sleep thanks to the time change but aside from impacting our internal body clocks, this time changes does impact meteorologist and how we forecast.

Meteorologists all over the country use the same data to make local forecasts.

These models come in at the same time each day.

When we shift our clock back one hour, this also shifts back the data dump by one hour.

“So on a typical summer eastern daylight time, the models, we will have all the model in say by a little after 2 o’clock in the afternoon. And we turn that around into a forecast between 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Eastern Standard time we will have all those by one o’clock in the afternoon, and we are still issuing the afternoon forecast between 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.”

Steve Rowley, with the national weather service, says the extra hour of forecasting is helpful.

Plus the time change impacts when we see our high and low temperatures for the day.

High temperatures during this time of year typically happen between noon and 2:00 p.m. because our sun comes up sooner and warms up our atmosphere.

In the Summer, we experience a later sunrise so our high is pushed back later in the day.

This also impacts our record keeping.

“It impacts your records; if you go back and want to see what time the high temperatures were. You will notice there is a definite pattern during the different times of the year.”

Don’t blame the weather if you are still dragging a few days later. For Storm Team 2 I’m Meteorologist Arielle Whooley.