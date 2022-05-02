This week is nationally observed as Hurricane Preparedness Week. As the 2022 Hurricane season draws closer here are a few things that you can do to be prepared if a hurricane is expected to hit our coast.

According to Colorado State researchers, the 2022 hurricane season is expected to be an above average and activity season. Hurricane season starts June 1st and ends on November 1st, and within that season it is predicted to form 19 named storms. One storm can impact our community here in Charleston, so it is time to determine the risks for your area.

Find out today what types of wind and water hazards could happen where you live, and then start preparing how to handle them. Hurricanes are not just a coastal problem. Impacts from wind and water can be felt hundreds of miles inland, and significant impacts can occur regardless of the storm’s strength. Know if you live in an area prone to flooding and if you’re safe to remain in your home.