Lowcountry’s extreme weather days in 2019

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry has seen its fair share of extreme weather over the last decade and 2019 was no different.

The hottest temperature over the last 365 days was two 101 degree days back on May 28th and 29th.

While some summer days may have felt like 100 degrees or higher, the thermometer had never hit that century mark outside the month of May.

Updated we just hit 100* breaking the all time #May record high https://t.co/S0mFAltX6d — Arielle Whooley (@arielle_WX) May 26, 2019

The last time we hit 100 degrees before this was back in July of 2016. Not something that happens often in the Lowcountry.

To find the coldest temperature, we head back to January 30th, this was the start of a cold stretch with lows in the 20s for about three days.

Last but not least, Hurricane Dorian gave us our wettest 24-hour period on September 5th. The rain measured up to 3.09 inches of rain and caused flooding all over the Lowcountry.

First outer rain bands of #Dorian just pouring rain outside of our @WCBD News 2 Studio. #CountOn2 pic.twitter.com/7a3QQhLifl — Arielle Whooley (@arielle_WX) September 4, 2019

2019 featured some extreme weather for the Holy City! The first time @IflyCHS hit 100°+ in the month of May, and we did it twice! Dorian produced the highest daily rainfall totals and the coldest temp this year, just 27°! #CountOn2 @WCBD #Lowcountry @WCBD #2019 pic.twitter.com/3uGOZDCvqi — Arielle Whooley (@arielle_WX) January 1, 2020

