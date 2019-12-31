New Year’s Eve Weather Extremes in The Holy City

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – New Year’s Eve is upon us; a new year and a new decade. As you ring in the new year be ready for temperatures in the 40s with clear skies, no weather issues heading into 2020.

Normally, our high temperatures this time of year would be in the upper 50s with lows in the upper 30s. We will be closer to normal than we have been over the last few days.

The warmest New Year’s Eve on record was back in 1984 with a high temperature of 78°. The coldest high temperature for New Year’s eve was 37° back in 1983.

Back in 2000, the Lowcountry was ringing in the New Year with temperatures in the 20s, BRRR! The warmest low temperature for New Year Eve happens back in 2015, 69° was the coldest it got that day. The wettest year was in 1981 with 1.89 inches of rain falling on New Year’s Eve.

As long as Charleston has been keeping weather record it has never snowed in the Lowcountry on this day.

News 2 wishes you a happy and safe New Year’s Eve!