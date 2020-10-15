NOAA releases winter 2020 outlook

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sorry snow lovers in the Southeast- it may be hard to come by this year as the overall outlook for winter 2020 is warmer and drier for the majority of the southern US.

Forecasters are predicting 50-60% likelihood that temperatures to be warmer/above normal in the southeast, while cooler than normal temperatures are expected for the Northwestern US. Understand that this is an outlook for the entire winter season- the Lowcountry will still see blasts of cold air, but they’ll likely be less frequent and less strong as a La Nina pattern will dominate through the winter season.

Opposite of an El Nino, a La Nina is when the waters of the Eastern Pacific are cooler than normal near the equator. This leads to cascading effects on a large scale- impacting weather patterns throughout North America. NOAA’s outlook is in fact quite similar to what one would expect from a typical La Nina winter.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES