NOAA releases winter 2020 outlook

Sorry snow lovers in the Southeast- it may be hard to come by this year as the overall outlook for winter 2020 is warmer and drier for the majority of the southern US.

Forecasters are predicting 50-60% likelihood that temperatures to be warmer/above normal in the southeast, while cooler than normal temperatures are expected for the Northwestern US. Understand that this is an outlook for the entire winter season- the Lowcountry will still see blasts of cold air, but they’ll likely be less frequent and less strong as a La Nina pattern will dominate through the winter season.

Opposite of an El Nino, a La Nina is when the waters of the Eastern Pacific are cooler than normal near the equator. This leads to cascading effects on a large scale- impacting weather patterns throughout North America. NOAA’s outlook is in fact quite similar to what one would expect from a typical La Nina winter.