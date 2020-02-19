Now is the time to protect property as coastal flooding events rise

Our sea levels are rising- and the number of likely coastal flooding events is raising as well. Blair Holloway a meteorologist with our local nation weather service office says, now it the time to prepare.

“Any resident that has property or any kind of interest along the coast, what that means essentially is they are going to have more frequent flooding events as time goes on.”

The city of Charleston says despite past measure, there is only so much they can do when it comes to flooding but the city has programs in place to help mitigated that flooding issues. National Weather Service is working closely with Charleston County and local emergency management offices to put a flooding plan in place. To learn more about what the city is doing visit their website https://www.charleston-sc.gov/

You can take steps now to protect both yourself and property. Speak with your insurance company about flood protection for your home and car. Before building, check out the flooding history for that piece of land. These are just a few things you can do to protect yourself from the damage flooding can cause. For Storm Team 2 I’m Meteorologist Arielle Whooley, Count on 2.