It’s that time of the year when everyone heads to the pumpkin patch, picks out their pumpkin, and carves a spooky face on the jack-o-lantern. With Halloween only a week away this weekend is the perfect weekend to start the yearly tradition of carving pumpkins… but why does the pumpkin start to rot so early after carving it? In this weeks science2go I carve my very on pumpkin along with you and explain why it decomposes so fast.

I had some assistance in picking out my pumpkin…news 2’s own Katie Augustine picked it out when when she visited a local pumpkin patch Legare farms.

The larger pumpkins are typically harvested before the first frost, in late September or early October. To tell if your pumpkin is ready. The rind should be hard and fully colored… so this pumpkin is the perfect pumpkin to try our experiment on.

The untouched pumpkin can stay preserved for up to 8-12 weeks if it is healthy and was grown in a disease controlled field. However, as soon as you carve your jack-o-lantern you are inviting different bacteria and molds inside of the jack-o-lantern causing the decay to begin! But how does this happen? The pumpkin’s cells, will break down over time and especially once you have opened up the pumpkin.

That sounds spooky in itself… So after you’ve carved your pumpkin, if left out on the porch it can last up to 5-10 days after carving

Some ways that you can preserve your pumpkin is to not carve the top out of the pumpkin! While removing the stem is basic pumpkin carving 101, cutting off a pumpkin’s stem causes the rest of the vegetable to lose essential nutrients that keep it healthy. You can avoid this by cutting a hole in the back of the pumpkin and continuing the carving process from there.

Something I did, clean the insides after carving. Remove all the seeds and guts from the pumpkin and rinse it before placing it outside,the insides of a pumpkin are very moist which can cause fungi to grow if not properly cleaned out.

Other ways to preserve your jack-o-lantern longer is to use petroleum jelly or vegetable oil on the edges of your pumpkin to keep our pumpkin hydrated. And if you’re going away and want to keep your pumpkins inside… refrigerate it! Put your pumpkin in a plastic wrap and keep it in the cold fridge. Pumpkins are more likely to rot faster in warmer temperatures.

To track the decomposition of my pumpkin, I’m not going to try any of the preservations tactics and keep it outside for Halloween. I’ll set up a camera to keep a time-lapse. So check in within the next couple of weeks on the decomp of my pumpkin… and what you can do with your pumpkin scraps after Halloween, without harming the environment!