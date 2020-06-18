Saharan dust brings better sunsets & puts hurricane season on pause into next week

While hurricane season got off to a quick start, the Atlantic has been fairly quiet recently and is expected to stay that way for another week at least. The reason- dust- from the Saharan desert in Africa!

We can actually get a pretty good view of this plume of dust from weather satellites as it sweeps out westward from Africa. This expansive dust cloud accompanies very dry air- effectively putting a hold on hurricane development as storms will struggle to form as this dust travels thousands of miles across the Atlantic-eventually making its way into our region by early next week.

More good news comes alongside lack of tropical storm development- this dust should create some stunning sunsets as the incredibly small particles high up in the atmosphere will refract more light-enhancing the oranges and deep reds we love to see here in the Lowcountry.

While these events are fairly common through spring and summer as trade winds pick up, this hurricane season is still expected to be an active one- and Storm Team 2 will keep you up to date throughout it.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist David Dickson