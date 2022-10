I’M SURE THAT YOU HAVE NOTICED… WE’RE LOSING DAYLIGHT.. THE DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME ENDS ON SUNDAY, NOV. 6, 2022, WHEN THE CLOCK WILL “FALL BACK” ONE HOUR AND IN THEORY WE GET ONE EXTRA HOUR OF SLEEP. BUT WHY DO WE LOSE DAYLIGHT? I’LL EXPLAIN THAT IN THIS WEEK SC2GO…

SINCE MID-JUNE, THE NORTHERN HEMISPHERE HAS BEEN LOSING DAYLIGHT. THE PACE OF DAYLIGHT LOSS WAS, ON AVERAGE 1-3 MINUTES PER DAY UP UNTIL SEPTEMBER… HOWEVER THE DECLINES MAXXED OUT AT THE AUTUMNAL EQUINOX ON SEPTEMBER 22…WHEN WE OFFICIALLY ENTERED THE FALL SEASON..,ALTHOUGH THE PACE OF DAYLIGHT LOSS HAS SLOWED, YOU’VE PROBABLY NOTICED OUR DAYS FEELING A LOT SHORTER HERE IN THE LOWCOUNTRY– THE SUN IS SETTING WITHIN THE 6:00 HOUR.. WHICH HAS JUST STARTED THIS WEEK

THE LOSS OF DAYLIGHT COINCIDES WITH OUR LOCAL LATITUDE.. WHICH MEANS THAT IN THE SOUTHERN PART OF THE UNITED STATES, WE LOSE LESS DAYLIGHT THAN OUR NEIGHBORS TO THE NORTH. IN FACT… HERE IN THE LOWCOUNTRY WE LOSE 57 MINUTES OF DAYLIGHT BETWEEN THE SEASONS —

THE DAYS HAVE STARTED TO FEEL COOLER, AND GENERALLY SPEAKING, WE CAN THANK THE LOSS OF DAYLIGHT FOR THESE FALL-LIKE TEMPERATURES THAT ARE BEGINNING TO CREEP THEIR WAY INTO OUR FORECASTS…

WITH LONGER NIGHTS THAN DAYS, THE ATMOSPHERE IS NOW LOSING MORE HEAT THAN IT GAINS, JUST IN TIME FOR FALL AND YOUR PUMPKIN SPICE LATTES…