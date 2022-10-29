In this weeks Science 2 Go we take a look back at the 2022 hurricane season and look for what’s to possibly come.

Before the season began NOAA (The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) predicted that it would be an active season with a likely range of 14 to 21 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher), of which 6 to 10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including 3 to 6 major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher). NOAA provided these ranges with a 70% confidence.

So far, we have seen eleven named storms, five of those being tropical storms, four hurricanes, with two major hurricanes… hurricane Fiona and hurricane Ian.

Ian impacted us here in the Lowcountry not too long ago.. So what are the chances we see tropical development in November?

According to tropical climatology based on data going back to the early 1900’s.. Chances are low.. However anything can happen in the tropics.