Tuesday, it’s time to talk about Lightning! Even though it is pretty in the sky, it is not safe to go outside and look up!

Lightning is usually paired with thunder, and if you remember the saying “When Thunder Roars Go Indoors,” the same rules apply when you see lightning as well. There is no safe place outdoors when lightning occurs.

What exactly is lightning? And how does it occur? In the early stages of development, air acts as an insulator between the positive and negative charges in the cloud and between the cloud and the ground. When the opposite charges build up enough, this insulating capacity of the air breaks down and there is a rapid discharge of electricity that we know as lightning.

Lightning facts:

Causes 30-60 fatalities each year

The channel of air which lightning passers through can be up to 50,000 degrees fahrenheit, which is hotter than the surface of the sun!

The rapid heating and cooling of air near lightning causes a shock wave which results: Thunder.

When you see that flash of lightning, head inside! And stay updated on when it is safe to go back outside with the StormTeam 2 Weather App.