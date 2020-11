We are in the final countdown to turkey day! Whether you are opting for an inside celebration or taking your feast outdoors, we have the forecast for you.

Thanksgiving day is shaping up to be warm and mostly cloudy. High temperatures in the mid 70s are expected after we kick off the morning in the upper 50s to low 60s. We do have the chance to see a few spot showers, but we are not looking at a wash out event by any means.