Storms could slow down the Lowcountry’s evening commute

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A cold front will bring showers/storms to the Lowcountry on Tuesday afternoon into the overnight hours.

Storms could produce heavy downpours; make sure to budget plenty of extra time for the evening drive home.

We are not looking at a widespread severe weather event for us, but a few storms could approach strong to even severe limits.

Our main threats will be gusty winds and a quick spin-up is not out of the question.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch to our south for parts of southern Georgia until 7 pm.

