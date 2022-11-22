With Thanksgiving just around the corner, let’s take a quick look at what could be ahead for your Thanksgiving Day plans. Average temperatures for Thanksgiving are highs in the upper 60s and lows in the 40s. The warmest Thanksgiving was just in 2020 with a high of 82 degrees. And the coldest was in 1970 with a low of 28 degrees. Average rainfall is 0.06″ for Thanksgiving Day.

This year we are still expecting average temperatures. Looks as if highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. This Thanksgiving will be mainly dry and mild. Storm Team 2 is tracking your Thanksgiving Day forecast for you and will continue to keep you updated for your holiday.