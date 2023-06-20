Tropical developments in the Central Atlantic may seem a little early, Tropical Storm Bret is the 2nd earliest formation of a tropical storm in the tropical Atlantic. The other storm to do so is Tropical Storm Bret in 2017.

Tropical cyclone names are reused every six years unless they are retired. So six years later, Tropical Storm Bret is setting records once again.

The reason it is developing in the Central Atlantic so early is due to very warm sea surface temperatures early in the summer months.

Most tropical storms in June form within the northwest Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico. As the season continues and the Atlantic warms up, the Eastern Atlantic to North America are fair game for tropical development in September, which is the peak of hurricane season.

As always Storm Team Two will continue to monitor the tropics and keep you updated throughout the hurricane season.