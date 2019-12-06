Weather Blog: Dreaming of a White Christmas

Is there anything more picture perfect for the holidays than waking up to snow on Christmas? As the song goes, we all love to dream of a “White Christmas” but almost every year these dreams are just dreams. Our historical probability of 1″ or more snow on Christmas Day (the accepted definition of a White Christmas) is very low… but it’s not zero.

Since record keeping began in Charleston over 70 years ago there has only been one snowy Christmas- and it was certainly needed. 30 years ago on December 22-24,as the Lowcountry was still rebuilding after Hugo, we saw an astounding amount of snow. By the 25th there was still around 4″ of snow at the airport. You can read more about it in our weather blog.

So back to our historical chances… it isn’t zero, but it is low. Very low. Nearly 1%. Will this year be that 1%? It’s still too far out for an accurate forecast for this year’s Christmas weather but I wouldn’t put money on it with those odds.

If you do want to make sure that you’ll wake up to snow on Christmas- you can play the odds by traveling across the country. Pro tip: your best bet is Aspen, CO as they’ve never seen a Christmas without snow on the ground since records began there. They can claim that 100% historical probability with just under a dozen other cities in the United States.

Check out this interactive map to see the probabilities of White Christmas where-ever your holiday takes you!

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist David Dickson