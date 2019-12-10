Weather blog: major annual meteor shower this Friday

The Geminids, one of the biggest annual meteor showers, peaks in intensity this Friday into Saturday. Unfortunately this event, known as “the most dependable meteor shower”, will likely not be great for us to see some shooting stars as our weather won’t cooperate.
Clouds, rain chances, and a nearly full moon will block and wash out many meteors from view December 13-14th, but if you’re interested to how these meteors are different than other meteor showers- watch the video above!
Storm Team 2 Meteorologist David Dickson