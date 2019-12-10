Weather blog: major annual meteor shower this Friday

An easy enough question with a simple solution- checking on your phone. Those current conditions come from the closest weather station, which are the foundation of our forecasts.

As explained in a previous moment of science, weather forecasts begin with the current weather data across thousands of weather stations around the world. Weather models then take this data and create a forecast which we’ll interpret and present to you on air. The more weather stations there are, the better our forecast will be. More data points means less areas that a weather model doesn’t have to guess what the current weather is. Too many gaps could lead to a busted forecast down the line so by adding new weather stations, like this one at Sand Hill Elementary in Summerville, we can better predict the weather.